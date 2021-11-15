Linlithgow Aldi store set to re-open

The Linlithgow Aldi re-opens on Thursday.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

Aldi Linlithgow store manager Erin English said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”