Linlithgow Distillery has designs on its future with new bottle launch

The new Lin Gin bottle. Pic Alan Richardson. (www.pix-ar.co.uk)

Created by Italian glass experts Vetroelite, the unique design of the Lin Gin bottle uses a striking jade colour and signifies a step change for Linlithgow Distillery, replacing the original bottle the brand launched with in 2018.

Ross Jamieson, director and co-founder of Linlithgow Distillery came up with the initial design concept for the new bottle.

He said: “We have always strived to use our town’s rich history and iconic buildings throughout our branding.

"When we launched three years ago we were very fortunate to source a stock bottle for our gin brand, with a shape that reflected Linlithgow Palace and St Michael’s Church spire.

“However, we have ambitious growth objectives and to realise these and integrate our future plans for distilling whisky, we wanted to create our own bottle. Initially I came up with a few sketches of ideas and we passed these over to our glass partners at Vetroelite. Their design team helped us to refine these, resulting in a bottle we are extremely proud of that introduces foil lettering on an offset label to create a contemporary bottle that truly reflects the quality of our gin.

“Featuring elements of five of Linlithgow’s most renowned landmarks and with our distillery name embossed into the shoulder of the bottle and our logo on the base, this bottle truly belongs to Linlithgow, especially as the skyline image has been taken from a photograph belonging to Linlithgow local, Martin Brown.”

Linlithgow Palace is represented by the bottle shape and the horizontal ribbing on the bottle which signifies layers of stone and brick.

St Michael’s spire is represented by the bottle shape and the impression of the Crown of Thorns spire when viewing the bottle from the top down and in the Linlithgow Distillery logo embossed on to the bottom of the bottle.

St Magdalene’s Distillery was the last whisky distillery in Linlithgow closing its doors in 1983. It is represented by the cupola top to the bottle.

The Maltings, originally Mains Distillery and latterly converted into a malting house and then apartments, is also represented by the cupola top to the bottle.

Linlithgow Loch is represented by the jade green colour of the bottle, which has been used throughout the distillery’s branding since launch.