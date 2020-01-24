Linlithgow MSP opposes business rates changes

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) is calling on Lothian MSPs to oppose an amendment to the Non-Domestic Rates (Scotland) Bill.

Her plea comes after 27 businesses signed a letter raising concerns.

The SNP opposed the amendment to the Bill – which would mean that rates would no longer be set nationally and business rates reliefs, including the Small Business Bonus and rates relief for nurseries, would automatically end.

Ms Hyslop said: “I am calling on opposition MSPs to reverse amendment nine to the Non-Domestic Rates (Scotland) Bill that seeks to end nationwide-rates reliefs and introduce local rates multipliers. And which Tory, Labour and Green MSPs voted for at stage two just before Christmas.

“The move to scrap over £308 million of relief, which is strongly opposed by the SNP, could impact more than 100,000 businesses across Scotland, and cost smaller businesses in West Lothian £7,000 in business rates.

“This would be a real blow to our local communities and could risk the delivery of vital local services, the work of charities and third-sector organisations.

“I’ve been personally contacted by businesses in West Lothian raising their concerns over the impact of these proposed changes and opposition MSPs must now heed their warnings and reverse this disastrous proposal at Stage 3 in order to support our economy and make West Lothian the best place for business to invest.”