Linlithgow MSP outlines support for businesses hit by the coronavirus

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop, has outlined the actions taken by the Scottish Government to support businesses including a package of measures worth £2.2 billion from April 1.

This includes a full year’s 100 per cent non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality and tourism. There will also be £10,000 grants for small businesses in receipt of the Small Business Bonus Scheme or Rural Relief, £25,000 grants for hospitality, leisure and retail properties with a rateable value between £18,000 and £51,000, and a 1.6 per cent relief for all properties, effectively freezing the poundage rate next year.

Economy secretary Ms Hyslop (SNP)commented: “I am acutely aware of the concerns and worry from local businesses in my constituency and across Scotland.

“The overall economic impact of the coronavirus will be significant, though the scale and duration of the impact are difficult to predict.

“This will have severe economic consequences and the Scottish Government is treating this as an economic emergency, triggered by the enormity of the health emergency.

“The Scottish Government has already confirmed our intention to effectively the freeze the poundage rate next year and I can confirm that those measures will be mirrored with a package of reliefs and grants worth £2.2 billion.

“That will ensure that small businesses receiving the Small Business Bonus Scheme or Rural Relief will be eligible for a £10,000 grant. The Scottish Government will provide 12 months relief for properties in hospitality, leisure and retail and provide a £25,000 grant for hospitality, leisure and retail properties with a rateable value between £18,000 and £51,000.

“Substantial grant support and tax breaks are vital to keep companies in business and people in jobs where possible, and a greater emphasis on supporting individuals and households.

“In my role as economy secretary, I will continue to work closely with the UK Government and the other devolved administrations as this situation will require a co-ordinated UK response.”