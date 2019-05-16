Linlithgow restaurant wins big

A popular Linlithgow eaterie has been named restaurant of the year at the 12th Scottish Curry Awards held at a black-tie event in Glasgow.

Delhi’s Winter in the Regent Centre triumphed at the high prestige contest at the plush Marriott Hotel – and won the South East regional title too.

Owner Raj Kalra said that the business was “overwhelmed” by the accolade.

And he stressed that the restaurant has a unique selling point as it lovingly takes pride in showcasing a special cusine that is not much sampled elsewhere.

He added: “We are the only Indian restaurant in central Scotland and in West Lothian serving South Indian delicacy like masala dosa with sambar. Our customers come from as far as Edinburgh as well as Linlithgow to enjoy food with us so I would like thank to all our discerning customers who made us win and proud of what we do.

“We have won different awards in the past but having won the biggest award in Indian food as Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland this year 2019 we are overvelmed.

“I’d like to say too a special thanks to the team who have a wealth of experience and made this dream come true.”