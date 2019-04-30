Linlithgow schoolboy has the recipe for success

A young Great British Bake Off fan has raised an impressive sum for charity after organising his own event.

Nairn MacKenzie raised more than £770 with his bake sale, organised with friends, relatives and through his school.

The eight-year-old has been a keen viewer of the Channel 4 show for the last couple of years, which he watches with his mum and dad.

After watching the recent celerity Stand Up To Cancer competition, the Springfield Primary pupil asked if he could have one of the charity’s aprons so he and mum obtained one from a local charity shop. Nairn then decided to organise his own fundraiser and realised a sum of around £500 in just an hour.

Dad Gregor said: “His mum’s a keen baker, so it’s something she’s done with him at home. After he watched the show he set the date, April 5, that evening and organised it in a few weeks.

“He got stuck in and his mum helped him and friends and family involved. He went round all the classes in the school and told them where it would be and when.

“He set it up in front of the house which is near the school and parents, pupils and teachers came along.”

A Justgiving page was also set up and donations via that brought the total up to £779.48.

Gregor added: “He’s really over the moon about it. He’s just eight and decided on his own to do it. It was always his project and not a case of leaving it up to mum and dad. He really got stuck in to making and selling the cakes.”