Mary play to be staged at Linlithgow Rose Garden

Linlithgow’s Rose Garden will become a theatre for the night after it was announced that a play about Mary Queen of Scots will be staged here.

Linlithgow’s most famous daughter has inspired a play called ‘Mary, It Began With A Lass’.

And aptly , the Royal Burgh has been chosen as the first stop on its tour - on Tuesday, July 2 at 7.30pm.

The play has been put together by Dunbar-based theatre company Battery.

This beautiful and historic garden lies in the shadow of St Michael’s Parish Church,where Mary was baptised in 1542.

Tickets will be available on the night from the door and will be £10 (£8 concessions)

The play is being staged just months after Mary was once again given the big-screen treatment - with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan in the title role.

The film has recently been made available on DVD.

Meanwhile, news has just been confirmed of another arts event being organised in the town for June.

Bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd will be staging another event involving a top author at Linlithgow Canal Tearooms on Wednesday June 26 - Elizabeth Macneal whose debut novel ‘The Doll Factory’ has quickly become a bestseller.

It is billed as a Victorian gothic thriller which is set in London in the run up to the Great Exhibition.

And tt has been chosen too by Radio 4 as this fortnight’s choice for Book at Bedtime.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from the shop.