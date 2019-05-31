New express bus link between Linlithgow and Edinburgh

Linlithgow bus passengers will have a new express coach to Edinburgh within weeks, Lothian County has confirmed.

The bus company has confirmed that the new X2 service will run from Linlithgow Bridge, the town centre and Springfield straight to the capital’s west end every half hour, down the M9.

And a Sunday service will run too – once every hour,

The vehicles in question are state-of-the-art Green Arrow buses which will have a dedicated team of drivers.

They will offer de-luxe coach seating, Wi-Fi, USB charging, mood lighting and audio visual stop announcements.

There will also be an innovative new forward facing wheelchair bay for disabled passengers.

Lothian County’s commercial director Nigel Serafini said: “We are fully committed to investing in and developing the public transport offering in West Lothian and building new connections within the area and into Edinburgh.

“We want to promote bus travel as a great solution to both sustainable and active travel journeys, encouraging people out of cars and onto public transport, thus reducing congestion and even more importantly improving air quality and the impact on climate change.

“We continue to see significant growth across our network in West Lothian since its launch in August last year and the introduction of these direct express coach services from Linlithgow will considerably enhance the options for travel.”