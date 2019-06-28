New homes for Bo’ness?

By Clare Grant

Leading developer Stewart Milne Homes has confirmed that it will prepare a planning application for 120 new houses in Bo’ness.

The proposed homes would vary from two-bedroomed terraces to five-bedroom detached family homes on land east of Carriden Brae.

It has been stressed that 15 per cent of the properties will fit into the affordable homes bracket.

Stewart Milne has stated that it will “seek to compliment the surrounding village and draw on the special character of the site.”

And new structure planting which will be introduced as part of a site-wide Green Network, consistent with the policies of Falkirk CouncilA community engagement event showcased the plans earlier this month.

Stephen Partington, who is the company’s regional director, said: “We’re pleased to have met with the local community as part of our initial public consultation and exhibition.

“This initial consultation will be fundamental to the way we continue to develop and progress plans.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a key planning application for 225 new homes in Crawfield Road has finally been submitted by AWG Property and MacTaggart and Mickel.

A spokesman said : “We are delighted to be submitting this plan for this £30 million development following extensive community engagement

“Our proposals will enhance the local area will also address some of the outstanding issues that exist over flooding and road safety.”