New Linlithgow restaurant is a bridge to food heaven

Char sui pork with bao buns and salt and chili fries, at the Bridge Inn, Linlithgow Bridge.

When the renovated Bridge Inn at Linlithgow Bridge opened its doors on September 1, under new management following an extensive renovation, people in Linlithgow were intrigued to know what their latest local eatery would dish up.

And the historic old 17th century coaching inn does not disappoint, with Buzzworks offering up top tasty beautifully presented treats in the lovingly restored building, which features plenty of quirky additions to the decor to treat your eyes as well as your belly.

My wife and I enjoyed a lovely night at The Bridge Inn earlier this month, where the staff greeted us like members of their own family, creating a relaxed and familiar setting, like going round to a friend’s house for dinner!

Scallops and Stornoway black pudding, at the Bridge Inn.

For starters, my wife had baked scallops and Stornoway black pudding – which I’m told were “perfectly cooked with delicate flavours that merged together flawlessly”. A sure fire hit to start our evening.

I was equally impressed by the Bridge Inn’s irresistible tempura chicken - delicious tender chicken pieces in light batter, served with sensational soy and ginger sauce, creating a taste sensation. It was quite a large portion for a starter, but the chicken was light enough to leave room for the main course.

For the main, my wife went for the char sui pork with steamed bao buns and salt and chili fries. Which she tells me was “one of the best dishes I’ve ever had”, which might say more about my lack of cooking ability than anything else, but still a glowing critique! Adding that “the pork was cooked perfectly, with a subtle kick which didn't overpower the flavours”.

For my main course I went for the traditional fish and chips - a beer battered fillet of haddock, with homemade tartar, lemon, peas and chunky chips.

Fish and chips, presented in traditional 'chippy' newspaper.

The thinly battered fish, served in newspaper, created the chip shop look, but without the chip shop grease, and the perfectly cooked haddock provided a top restaurant taste.

Although we had to skip pudding on the account of being stuffed, we will definitely be back to try their sweet treats as soon as we can!