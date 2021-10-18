New M&S food store proposed for Linlithgow

Marks & Spencer is proposing to open its first ever store in Linlithgow - a large foodhall at Stockbridge Retail Park.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:43 am
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 2:07 pm
Photo of a recently opened new M&S Food Store in Paisley, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott.

The plans for a new 12,400 square feet store to replace units previously occupied by Peacocks and Argos, will create 70 full-time jobs.

Scott Munro, regional manager for M&S said: “Linlithgow is the perfect choice for a new M&S Foodhall; we’ve previously had great success with smaller franchise partners here and we love the idea of opening a modern store in the town with many of our latest high-tech features. We want to provide our local customers with a brilliant and inspiring shopping experience in a convenient and accessible location.”

A spokesperson from Westquarter Developments Ltd said: “The proposed development is an exciting prospect for Linlithgow.”

Adding: “With great opportunities to deliver a wide range of benefits for the local community.”

