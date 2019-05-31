Parking at key Linlithgow site will be free for temporary period

Parking charges at the Vennel in Linlithgow have been temporarily suspended as from tomorrow (June 1) after its operator decided to quit the site.

Ticket machines have been removed and signage has been changed to clearly highlight that car parking charges have been waived for an unspecified period.

West Lothian Council has stated that the situation arose when operator Smart Parking have decided not to continue their lease for the Vennel.

The authority is currently marketing the site for a new operator. Charges will remain suspended until a new operator is appointed later in the year.

There are a number of lock ups on the lower level of the car park and the tenancies for these will now be managed by the council.