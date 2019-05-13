Peramulation of The Marches details now confirmed

Linlithgow Civic Trust has proudly confirmed details of a key component of the town’s biggest event, the unique Linlithgow Marches.

The Perambulation of The Marches will take place on Wednesday, June 12, with participants taking their places at the time tested venue of St Ninian’s Craigmailen church for a 7pm start

This event goes hand in hand with the official Riding of the Marches, giving Linlithgow residents and visitors the chance to walk the line of a recorded boundary – or ‘marches’ – of the Royal Burgh.

This, of course, is in reference to the Parliamentary Boundary as established back in 1832.

And proceedings will begin with a short address from John Cunningham, Provost of the Deacons Court, who will then lead the start of the walk with the town crier, flagbearers and haldberdiers, who ‘guard’ the procession.

After participants circulate the boundaries, the event will draw to its usual close at 10am. The West Port Hotel will then provide refreshments.

Allan Robertson of Linlithgow Civic Trust, said: “There is just over a month to go and I would like to thank all who have volunteered to help or intend to participate in one way or another. The programme for the event remains unchanged from last year.

“I am, however, short of two or three volunteer stewards at the moment, so if anyone knows of any one who can help I would ask them to get in touch with me.”