Planning permission granted for Linlithgow apartments on former petrol station site

Mactaggart & Mickel have received planning permission to build a development of 48 apartments on the site of a former petrol filling station in Linlithgow.

The development is designed to bring new life to a brownfield site off Edinburgh Road which has lain vacant for around ten, but was initially turned down by West Lothian Council last October.

Craig McCorriston, head of Planning, Economic Development and Regeneration, wrote in his findings the design of the buildings would dominate the street scene to the detriment of the adjacent residential properties, conservation area and adjacent category B listed buildings.

He also stated the development was ‘premature’ due to current education capacity issues at Lowport Primary School and Linlithgow Academy, but the latter will be resolved when the new secondary school is built at Winchburgh.

However, Mactaggart & Mickel have successfully appealed to the Scottish Government.

Reporter Mike Shiel wrote: “There is no dispute about the acceptability in principle of residential development on this site.

“It is a brownfield site, lies on a bus route and is relatively close to Linlithgow railway station and to the town centre.

“I conclude the proposal complies with the relevant provisions of the development plan, and there are no material considerations that would warrant not granting planning permission.”

The 48 apartments will be will be a mix of two, three, and four-bedrooms, as well as maisonettes, built over two buildings and eight will be affordable homes.

It will boast energy-efficient buildings with photovoltaic panels on the main roofs, together with gardens along the front of the buildings, landscaping and a tree-lined boulevard separating the apartments from the public road.

Craig Ormond, director at Mactaggart & Mickel, said: “Linlithgow is a great place to live, with a vibrant community, excellent schools and amenities, set in the heart of Scotland.

“We are pleased to get approval for this development and look forward to transforming an unused and unsightly area of land into much-needed quality housing, in a very convenient town centre location for local people to enjoy.

“We believe our proposed development will be extremely popular with a range of buyers, including young families and downsizers.”