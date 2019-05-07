Police name men who died in Linlithgow farm tragedy

Police Scotland have confirmed the identities of the two men who died yesterday (Monday) when a wall collapsed in Linlithgow farmland

They were 53-year-old Peter Walker from Blackburn and 48-year-old James Henderson, who was known as Paul, from Grangemouth.

The pair were undertaking maintenance work on a wall at a farm in the Whitecross area on Monday 6th May when it collapsed, fatally injuring them.

Two other men, aged 21 and 36, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after they were also seriously injured.

Inquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and Police Scotland are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of this.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Thomson of Forth Valley CID said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of Peter and Paul, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident, at this very difficult time.

“A multi-agency investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and provide both men’s loved ones, and their workmates, with the answers they require.

“If anyone believes they may have any information relevant to this inquiry then please come forward.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1081 of 6th May.