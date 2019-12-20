Scotts South Queensferry owner announces charity partnership

Buzzworks Holdings, which operates Scotts South Queensferry at Port Edgar Marina, has announced its charity partner for 2020 – Hospitality Action.

Hospitality Action provides a range of support services for people working within the hospitality industry, including a 24 hour hotline for advice, counselling sessions on stress, addiction and abuse, as well as grants for help with debt or short term money concerns.

Buzzworks manages 11 venues across Scotland with over 500 staff and it recognises its duty of care and the importance of positive mental health for its people.

As a subscriber to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) from Hospitality Action, all Buzzworks staff have access to impartial advice, support and services 24/7, free of charge.

To kick start the fundraising pot, Buzzworks has made a donation on behalf of each member of staff meaning the current total is £1,250 – with the aim to raise £20,000 by November 2020.

Throughout the year, venue teams will be encouraged to take part in sponsored activities and host events in aid of Hospitality Action.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks managing director, said: “We’re fortunate to have so many passionate and selfless people working across our venues, who are always keen to get involved and show their support for charities and local good causes.

“Employee training and wellbeing is a core principle for Buzzworks and by subscribing to Hospitality Action and pledging to raise funds, it’s our way of giving back to our teams.

“We have our own health and wellbeing strategy to allow us to continue to invest in our people with pioneering work life balance initiatives and industry-leading training and development programmes.

“Hospitality has historically been seen as an industry with a poor work life balance, but we are keen to challenge this and promote the industry as an excellent career opportunity. Supporting Hospitality Action helps us in our goal to encourage positive mental health and wellbeing for all staff both in and outside of work.”

In addition to raising money for Hospitality Action, Buzzworks venues will continue to support local causes and groups in the communities they operate through Buzzworks Community Bursary initiative.

Groups and projects of all sizes can apply for a share of a £60,000 bursary through their local Buzzworks venue website, with each request decided by a committee from the area’s relevant venue. The Buzzworks Community Bursary is reviewed on a quarterly basis, and runs throughout 2020.

For further information on the Buzzworks Community Bursary and to apply, please visit www.buzzworksholdings.com/community/.