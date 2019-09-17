Sole nominee for Linlithgow church vacancy

The Rev Dr Liam Fraser has been nominated to become the new minister of St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow.

Dr Fraser will lead a special joint service in the church at 10am on Sunday.

Immediately after the service, church members will have their say by voting on whether to appoint him.

Dr Fraser (33) is currently a pioneer minister working across the University of Edinburgh campus to develop new ways of connecting people with the church’s story.

Session Clerk Alan Miller congratulated the church’s recruitment team, he said: “Liam is a wonderful candidate for the role of minister at St Michael’s.

“He brings exactly the blend of experience with youthful energy and innovation that could help us engage with people of all ages in new and inspiring ways.

“I look forward to a packed church and a resounding vote.”