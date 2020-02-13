Springfield area is set to lose post office

Linlithgow MSP, Fiona Hyslop, has raised concerns with Royal Mail over the closure of Springfield Post Office.

While Royal Mail have advertised for a new post office proprietor, the the current one will close on February 25 and only open again if they find someone else to run it.

Ms Hyslop said: “I am really concerned to hear about the loss of services at Springfield Post Office. The service which is currently located inside the Spar at Springfield Court is an important community service to many people living in the area.

“There are a number of families and older people who rely on them and who cannot always make the 1.4 mile walk to the next closest post office in Linlithgow. There is no obvious alternative in the block of shops in Springfield where the Spar is located so finding another location let alone proprietor postmaster is beyond challenging.

“I have contacted Royal Mail to express the importance of having a post office in the Springfield area of Linlithgow and to ask for reassurances that they are doing everything they can to secure a new proprietor to cover these services for local people.”