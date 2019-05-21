The Fat Cops are coming to Party at The Palace

Scots rockers The Fat Cops are the latest addition to the award winning two day music festival that rocks Linlithgow every August.

The group has a somewhat more diverse line-up than other bands who will be appearing at Party at The Palace

For the music makers are made up of comic Al Murray, Bobby Bluebell, journalists Chris Deerin and Euan McColm, doctor Neil Murray and IT specialist Chris Ayre.

They will appear on the second and final night of the festival on Sunday, August 11.

Al Murray, who is better known to his many fans as The Pub Landlord said: “We’re delighted to be playing at Party At The Palace and in such a magnificent setting too.

“We’ve heard good things about the audience so it should be a cracking night.”

The Charlatans will take the top spot on Saturday and bringing the curtains down on Sunday night are Wet Wet W et and Deacon Blue.

Other top draws taking part include KT Turnstall, Midge, Ure, Definitely Oasis, The Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Radio 2 favourite Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show.

Tickets for the event which are on sale from the Party at The Palace website