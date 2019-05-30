Thieves in blue Audi raid Bo’ness store

The new Bo’ness branch of RS McColl has fallen prey to a burglary today (Thursday) just weeks after opening in the town’s Dean Road.

It follows a spate of break-ins to business premises in Bo’ness earlier in the year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed : “Officers were called to a break-in at the store around 2.30am on Thursday 30 May.Four men, all dressed in black left the scene in a blue Audi A3. Nobody was injured and a stolen safe was later found discarded.

“If anyone has any information,please contact 101 quoting incident number 307 of 30 May 2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”