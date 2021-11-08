Thousands of West Lothian and Falkirk people on furlough when scheme ended
Thousands of people in the West Lothian and Falkirk council areas were still on furlough when the scheme closed at the end of September, figures show.
They were among 1.1 million workers being supported across the UK when the scheme wrapped up.
The latest data from HM Revenue and Customs shows 2,300 jobs held by workers living in West Lothian were furloughed as of September 30 – 2.7 per cent of all that were eligible. That was 400 fewer than in August.
Two thousand jobs held by workers living in Falkirk were furloughed as of September 30 – 2.8 per cent of all that were eligible and 400 fewer than the previous month.
Both local areas were well below the the UK average of four per cent.
Around 32,100 jobs have been furloughed in West Lothian at various times since the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) began in March 2020. With 27,300 Falkirk jobs furloughed.
Across the UK, men were slightly more likely to be on furlough than women at the end of September. And the same was true in West Lothian, with 3.1 per cent of eligible jobs held by men on the scheme, compared to 2.4 per cent for women. In Falkirk, men and women were just as likely to be on the scheme (2.8 per cent).
Retail workers were the most likely to be furloughed nationally when the scheme ended, 15 per cent of all jobs. In West Lothian, the retail sector was the most reliant on the CJRS at this time, making up 16 per cent of all furloughed jobs. In the Falkirk Council area it was hospitality, on 18 per cent.