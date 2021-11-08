Thousands of West Lothian and Falkirk people on furlough when scheme ended

Stock photo.

They were among 1.1 million workers being supported across the UK when the scheme wrapped up.

The latest data from HM Revenue and Customs shows 2,300 jobs held by workers living in West Lothian were furloughed as of September 30 – 2.7 per cent of all that were eligible. That was 400 fewer than in August.

Two thousand jobs held by workers living in Falkirk were furloughed as of September 30 – 2.8 per cent of all that were eligible and 400 fewer than the previous month.

Both local areas were well below the the UK average of four per cent.

Around 32,100 jobs have been furloughed in West Lothian at various times since the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) began in March 2020. With 27,300 Falkirk jobs furloughed.

Across the UK, men were slightly more likely to be on furlough than women at the end of September. And the same was true in West Lothian, with 3.1 per cent of eligible jobs held by men on the scheme, compared to 2.4 per cent for women. In Falkirk, men and women were just as likely to be on the scheme (2.8 per cent).