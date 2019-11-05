Weslo chief executive to retire

Mike Bruce, Chief Executive of Weslo, will retire. Photo by Jacquiline Houston.
Weslo chief executive Mike Bruce last week announced his plans to retire from the organisation he set up over 25 years ago.

Along with three colleagues, Mike set-up Weslo Housing Management in 1994 in response to Scottish Homes Large-Scale Voluntary Transfer initiative.

Kate Dewar, chairwoman of Weslo Housing Management Board said: “On behalf of Weslo Housing Management and its Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mike for his service to Weslo and the Scottish social housing sector.

“As he approaches the end of a long career we would like to wish Mike the very best for his retirement”