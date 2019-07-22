Weslo makes changes at top

Last week there were changes at the top of Weslo, the registered social landlord operating in Falkirk and West Lothian Council areas.

Operationally, the main change was the introduction of Ken Tudhope as the new finance director. Ken replaces Douglas Drummond who retires at the end of the month.

Douglas reflected: “It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to be part of Weslo these past 26 years. I look forward to seeing Weslo continue to go from strength to strength, I’m confident they will embrace the many challenges in the current climate.”

His replacement Ken, who joins Weslo after eight years as director of finance and operations with the Law Society of Scotland, having previously worked at Atrium Homes, said: “I am delighted to have joined Weslo and am really looking forward to working with both the staff team and the board in ensuring our continued success.”

The other changes involved long serving board members Colin Torrie and Margaret McIntyre standing down and new places being taken up by tenant members Joyce Cameron and Kenneth Redmond, as well as Lorraine Paterson and Donald Caskie.

Weslo chief executive Mike Bruce said: “It’s a personal wrench to part company with Douglas as we worked with other colleagues to form Weslo and establish it as an award winning social landlord, but he goes with our wishes for a long and happy retirement. While it’s also sad to lose Margaret and Colin, it’s good to have new blood on the board.”