West Lothian Loves Local gift card available soon

Scotland Loves Local logo.

Local businesses are being encouraged to register free of charge for the scheme, which will enable them to receive payment, once the initiative has been launched for consumer purchase on a dedicated platform in Autumn 2021.

West Lothian’s Executive councillor for development and transport Cathy Muldoon said: “We are excited to be backing the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which is encouraging you to think and choose local first.

"By doing this you will be supporting local businesses in communities, town centres and local high streets across West Lothian, and helping to build upon the economic recovery from the pandemic.”

She added: “To help achieve this, the Scotland Loves Local, West Lothian Gift Card is being rolled out, and will be a localised product designed for and dedicated to West Lothian.

“It will assist in delivering and driving footfall to our local business, and keeping spend local for longer, and helping support employment and our own local communities.”

The West Lothian Gift Card is completely free for businesses to receive payment through, utilising the MasterCard network.

West Lothian businesses simply need to undertake a quick and straight forward two-step process and registration transaction. When the gift card is launched your business will appear listed on an online West Lothian directory, and customers will be able to spend their gift card at your local business.