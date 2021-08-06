Academy pupils design new community seating area for Bo’ness Foreshore

Pupils David Hogg, Niamh Alldred and Naomi Meikle, with Boness Academy headteacher Catriona Reid.

Higher design and manufacture pupils Naomi Meikle, Niamh Alldred and David Hogg were all presented with awards by Bo’ness Academy headteacher Catriona Reid.

Niamh and David’s winning designs, which include references and nods to the rich heritage of the Bo’ness area, will now be taken forward for construction in the coming months.

The competition was organised by Sustrans Scotland through the Scottish Greenways Programme, which is working with the local community to make National Cycle Network Route 76 at Bo’ness Foreshore more welcoming and attractive.

Garry MacDonald, principal teacher for 16+ at Bo’ness Academy said: “It was with pleasure that our pupils took on the challenge of answering the design brief put forward by Sustrans.

“The experience of a real design opportunity has been invaluable. Without doubt, this design task has helped prepare each pupil to achieve improved results across their higher design & manufacture course.

“Working in partnership with Sustrans has been the most valuable lesson of all. It has helped demonstrate where their learning fits into society, so they can become effective contributors.

“Through their contribution to the Scottish Greenways Programme, our pupils can take pride in knowing that they have had the opportunity to impress their own ideas in their own community, and that their ideas will have a lasting and positive impact for themselves, in their town, and within the technologies faculty at Bo’ness Academy.

“Well done to Niamh and David for producing the successful Design Proposals and to Naomi whose design received an honourable mention.”

Kristen Layne, Sustrans Scotland, said: “It’s so important to have young people’s voices heard in all projects like this, and it has been a joy to see the ideas put forward not just by Niamh, David and Naomi but by all of their classmates as well.

“The students produced high-calibre designs despite a range of barriers including unexpected home learning.”

She added: “My team and I are excited to work with fabricators and Falkirk Council to bring these designs from paper to reality this autumn, and look forward to these heritage pieces providing a resting place and conversation piece for all those walking, wheeling and cycling on the Foreshore.”