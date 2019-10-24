Bo’ness teen’s summer at Harvard

Lauren Tenn-Mills from Bo’ness, attended a seven-week residential stay at Harvard University’s Summer School Programme earlier this year, achieving full credits for her courses.

Lauren (18) attended the Harvard Summer School Programme thanks to the support of Who Cares? Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). This is the 10th year Who Cares? Scotland has sent students to Harvard for the summer, giving young people in care the opportunity to sample student life at an Ivy League university.

Speaking about her time on campus, Lauren said: “This summer has been the best, I don’t think anything will top it. I have come away with new friends from all around the world, with all eight credits achieved in my studies, and a greater understanding of how to live independently. What more could I have wanted?”

Forth Valley College student Lauren added: “Being away this summer has helped me to grow so much more confident in terms of how I carry myself, and how I speak to others.

“I have left Harvard with a better understanding of who I am, what I want for my future, and a plan of how I’m going to get there.”

Duncan Dunlop, chief executive of Who Cares? Scotland, congratulated Lauren, adding: “We created the Harvard programme with the knowledge that care experienced people have the same aspirations and goals as everyone else. I hope that SQA’s involvement inspires other corporate parents to dream big for young people, and I hope that Lauren’s achievements inspire other care experienced people to apply in the future.”

Applications for the Who Cares? Scotland Harvard Summer School 2020 scholarships open at the beginning of November, at www.whocaresscotland.org.