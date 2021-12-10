Bo'ness SNP donate to polar academy

David Mitchell, convener of Bo’ness Branch SNP, met the Bo'ness Polar Academy team.

The organisation, founded by Bo’ness local Craig Mathieson, looks to inspire young people through ‘inspiration by exploration’ - in Bo’ness Academy’s case, through months of training and fundraising.

The Convener of Bo’ness SNP, David Mitchell, briefly met with some of the people involved recently.

Mr Mitchell said: “I am truly more than happy to present this donation to the Polar Academy. I’ve been aware of the work that Craig has been doing since I was at primary school.”

He added: “It was great to briefly meet with some of those involved in the Polar Academy, including Craig, pupils, parents, and other volunteers.

"It’s clear this is an extremely busy time for them - between expedition training, munro climbing, and visiting and keeping up with COP26.

"I was also hearing about the intense physical training they were about to start. It really has taken a lot and I look forward to hearing more about what they will achieve.

“I would recommend that anyone interested in the work of the Polar Academy watches the ‘Arctic Academy’ series on BBC from 2019, which follows some of the Polar Academy’s work.