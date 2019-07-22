Chance to learn circus skills for free in Motherwell

Children of all ages will be able to take part in a real life clown school at M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park this summer.

Held on Sunday 28 July from 12 to 6pm, youngsters can get involved in a range of circus activities run by Circus Sensible, including plate-spinning, tight-rope walking and juggling – all completely free of charge.

In addition to the clowning around taking place in the event area, there will also be a fabulously captivating magician’s show as well as a Circus Sensible Workshop – which involves child-friendly circus skills.

Anyone who attends the event in circus-related fancy dress costumes will be able to buy a ride-all-day wristband for just £10.

Matthew Taylor, managing director of M&D’s Theme Park, said: “We are delighted to host The Circus Festival – the best excuse for kids to clown around this summer.

“What’s even better is that this is a completely free event so parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles can come along and enjoy this event during the summer holidays without having to worry about the added cost.”

For more information call 01698 333 777