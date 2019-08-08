Drop-ins for new Winchburgh schools

Drop-in sessions have been arranged for those looking to find out more about the new Winchburgh secondary schools.

West Lothian Council, working with its development partner Hub South East Scotland, is delivering new Denominational and Non-Denominational High Schools in Winchburgh.

Winchburgh is one of West Lothian’s three Core Development Areas which will see a significant number of new homes being built over the next 10 years.

In June, the Council Executive gave the go ahead for a formal submission of a New Project Request to Hub South East Scotland Ltd for the delivery of the new education facilities who will lead on the build project on behalf of the council.

Before plans for the new schools develop further the council and Hub South East Scotland Ltd are keen to hear the views of local people and provide information on the planned project. There will also be the opportunity to share your thoughts and comments. Staff involved in the development will be available to answer any questions and feedback provided will help shape the planning application which will be submitted in the autumn.

The sessions will take place at Winchburgh Community Centre on: Monday, August 19 12-4pm and Monday, August 26, 4-8pm.

Visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/newwinchburghschools for more information.