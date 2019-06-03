Fancy a free weekend away in one of Scotland’s youth hostels?

A fast-growing scheme is offering young people and families the chance to go on a weekend away and stay in one of Scotland’s youth hostels.

Braw Buildings which is part of Doors Open Day gives free access to hundreds of buildings that are often shut to the public - and Hostelling Scotland has its own special part to play in the promotionwhich is now in its second year.

For young people aged 16 to 25 and families with at least one child aged up to 15-years are now being invited to apply for two night stays in five different Scottish hostels - while seeing buildings of interest in the wider area.

They begin in Inverness - Friday August 30, Aberdeen and Pitlochry -Friday September 6, Stirling-Friday September 13, Glasgow - Friday Sepember 20

There is also the chance to stay in the HS Edinburgh premises on Friday 27 September but this offer applies for one night only

HS Chief Executive Margo Paterson said: “The Braw Buildings Project will this year support both young people and families from across Scotland by offering them a fantastic opportunity to explore and experience our beautiful country, stay in a houth hostel and discover some of the fascinating buildings taking part in Open Doors Day.

For more information see the Braw Buildings section of the Hostelling Scotland website.