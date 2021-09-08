Forth Valley College recognised as Microsoft Showcase School

Forth Valley College Falkirk campus. Photo by Michael Gillen.

The news comes just as the College – which has been successfully carrying on during the pandemic with remote learning - celebrates the achievement of having a total of seven members of staff announced as Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts for session 21/22.

Microsoft Showcase Schools are pioneers in education, and are held up as an elite group of schools that exemplify the best of teaching and learning in the world today. Only a few institutions earn this designation.

Bill Crawford, a lecturer in the Department of Engineering and Science, and a mentor with the Learning and Digital Skills Academy (LDSA), has been instrumental in driving the college to achieve Showcase School status.

The schools showcase certificate.

The LDSA will continue to build on this through delivery of training and digital technology support for Forth Valley College staff.

Bill said: “Gaining Microsoft Showcase School status is a major achievement for the college.

"It demonstrates that our digital ambition, creative learning strategy and transformation processes align with the rigorous requirements of Microsoft’s Education Transformation Framework. But more importantly this achievement

validates the hard work of all college staff and our students throughout the challenging circumstances of the past 18 months.

“As a Showcase School we join an exclusive global community, recognised and celebrated for educational transformation that includes vision and innovation in teaching, learning, and preparing students for the future.”

Dr Ken Thomson, principal of Forth Valley College, said: “This is fantastic news and well deserved recognition for our staff who have developed a tremendous expertise in this field, which has been essential over the last 18 months during the pandemic.

"I am constantly amazed at the high standards they set themselves and how they inspire their colleagues on a day to day basis.