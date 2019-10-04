In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Linlithgow, Bo’ness and Queensferry schools

Our photographers have been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Journal and Gazette circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE
View more
It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.
Our photographers have been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Journal and Gazette circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE