In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Linlithgow, Bo’ness and Queensferry schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographers have been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Journal and Gazette circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

Picture: Michael Gillen.

1. Blackness

Picture: Michael Gillen.
Picture: Michael Gillen.

2. Bo'ness Public

Picture: Michael Gillen.
Picture: Alistair Pryde.

3. Bridgend

Picture: Alistair Pryde.
Picture: Alan Rennie.

4. Clifton Hall

Picture: Alan Rennie.
