Linlithgow MSP attends West Lothian College graduation ceremony

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop attended West Lothian College’s graduation ceremony last Saturday to celebrate the hard work and dedication of this year’s graduates.

She said: “We should all be very proud of West Lothian College and what it contributes to the local community and economy.

“I am always pleased to attend West Lothian College’s Graduation day to celebrate the achievements of the students as they start a new chapter in their lives.

“I am always impressed with the efforts and enthusiasm of students, some of whom have come straight from school, and some are coming back into education and holding down other responsibilities as they complete their studies.

“In 2017/18 over 93 per cent of West Lothian’s school leavers chose to continue their education, enter training or get a job after leaving school. Whether it is college, university, training or employment.

“I am pleased to see that so many of our young people are following their ambition and developing their goals as they make their way into the workforce and I offer my sincere congratulations to those graduating from West Lothian College.”