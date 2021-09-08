Mental health course roll-out to all schools in West Lothian

Broxburn Academy was one of two schools to pilot the course

The mental health and well-being qualification for senior pupils aims to takes the stigma out of mental health issues and helps them address common misconceptions around emotional well-being.

The course was piloted last year, with pupils at Broxburn Academy and Inveralmond Community High School in Livingston earning the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 4 Mental Health and Well-being award.

The qualification seeks to address inaccuracies surrounding perceptions of mental health, provide accurate information, promote understanding and equip pupils with positive coping strategies to improve and maintain mental health and well-being.

Heather Hughes, the EIS president, welcomed the introduction of the course and was reassured by pupils that the coursework was considered easily accessible to all.

West Lothian schools already offer a broad range of courses aimed at ensuring that young people develop the skills they need for learning, life and work, to support them into a sustained positive destination beyond school.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “Results from Broxburn and Inveralmond are very positive, and I hope other schools in West Lothian can accommodate the qualification into their busy curriculums.