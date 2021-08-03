MSP's praise for Bo'ness Academy pupils

PIC LISA FERGUSON - SNP - MICHELLE THOMSON MSP

The three pupils – Callum Bloomfield, Tayler Adamson and Jamie Demirkoc - all of whom attended S3 last term, had to research local organisations as part of the YPI and decide which, in their view, was best placed to make a positive contribution to their community.

As the winners they received £3,000 to donate to their chosen charity or organisation, Bo’ness Storehouse.

Commenting, Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson (SNP) said: “The Youth Philanthropy Initiative is a fantastic competition taking place in schools across Falkirk district and across the country.

"I applaud Callum, Tayler and Jamie on their work and congratulate them further on winning a great prize that will have a real positive impact on the communities of Bo’ness.

“These competitions do more for our communities than we could possibly measure.

"By giving local students the opportunity to research and understand more about what is going on in the communities they live, it is sure to have a positive impact on them and the place they call home.

“I very much look forward to hearing more about initiatives like this from across Falkirk East constituency.”