Results Helpline support for Lothian pupils

Stock photo by Phil Wilkinson.

The free helpline offers advice, information and guidance for young people. The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Around 145,000 pupils across the country will have their National, Highers and Advanced confirmed after receiving their provisional results earlier this summer.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The free helpline offers young people an excellent source of advice and guidance and I’d appeal to learners who have questions about their next steps to use this valuable resource. Whether it’s practical advice or reassurance, the advisers are ready to help.”

SDS’s head of career information, advice and guidance operations Sharon McIntyre said: “We know that receiving results has been a very different experience for young people and their families this year. It’s important to reassure them that whatever their confirmed results are, our advisers are there to provide support and expert advice on their options.”

This year’s Results Helpline will be open from:

8am-8pm on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th August

9am-5pm on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th August

9am-5pm on Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th August

SDS’s expert careers advisers can discuss options and next steps including vacancies at UK universities and colleges, Clearing, Modern, Foundation and Graduate apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.