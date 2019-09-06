Start date given for new Winchburgh high school

A new denominational high school will be open for the start of the new term in August 2023, councillors have been told.

The school in Winchburgh will ease demand on West Lothian’s two existing denominational school’s in Blackburn and Livingston.

West Lothian Council’s Education PDSP agreed the start of consultation processes on catchment areas. It will be home to children from the growing Winchburgh housing developments as well as new housing in East Calder.

St Nicholas Primary and Holy Family Primary will be realigned from St Margaret’s Academy and be associated primary schools to the new secondary school at Winchburgh, as will St Joseph’s Primary School in Linlithgow which is currently in St Kent’s catchment.

The new school at Winchburgh will have a projected roll of 660. Planning intention is to begin building in 2020 with opening for August 2023.