West Lothian learns story of Windrush

Sir Geoff Palmer

Organised by the council’s Museums Service, “The Story of the Windrush Generation” saw Sir Geoff share his personal experiences of being part of the thousands of families who moved to Britain from Caribbean countries after WW2 to help fill post-war labour shortages.

Sir Geoff moved from Jamaica to join his mother in Britain at the age of 14, and his talk explored the ongoing discrimination and conditions endured by the Windrush people, and their fight for justice and compensation.

He said: “I was delighted to take this opportunity to tell the story of Windrush to an engaged West Lothian audience.

“The response was very positive, and I would like to see more education on the history of Windrush to ensure our young people can learn lessons from it.

“I would like to see Windrush Day on June 22 marked across Scotland, as it would play an important part in ensuring awareness remains high.”

Councillor Cathy Muldoon, vice-chair of the culture and leisure policy development and scrutiny panel, said: “Huge thanks to Sir Geoff for sharing his deeply personal experiences of being part of the Windrush Generation, and raising awareness of this key part of UK history.