West Lothian schools’ in-service days reminder

West Lothian schools will resume to pupils next week, on Wednesday, August 21.

Local parents, carers and pupils are reminded that the additional in-service days proposed by the Scottish Government means that both the summer and Christmas breaks will be a day longer for pupils.

The two additional in-service days will take place on Tuesday, August 20 and Monday, January 6, 2020, to support professional learning for teaching staff.

This also means that West Lothian schools will resume for pupils after the Christmas break on January 7.

All West Lothian Council-run secondary, primary, nursery and special schools are affected by this change.

For more information on school term dates, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/schoolholidays.