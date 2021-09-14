West Lothian schools to get an extra day off to mark Queen's Jubilee
School children and council staff will get an extra day off to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:55 am
West Lothian Council’s Executive has agreed to an extra day’s holiday on Friday, June 3.
There will be year-long celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world to mark the 70th anniversary.
Beacons will be lit across the country on June 2, including one at Beecraigs Country Park, with a variety of national events planned for June 2-5.
The council Executive earlier agreed to join a national tree planting project as part of the celebrations, identifying a site at Nelson Park in Armadale.
Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “It seems a very well planned programme.”