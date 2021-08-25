Bo'ness Hospital garden set for revamp thanks to local charity group

The garden at ward one, Bo'ness Hosptial, in line for a revamp.

The project is being made possible thanks to an award of £12,000 from the Life Changes Trust, which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Madelene Hunt, chair of Bo’net – the charity behind the garden project - said: “The hospital at Bo’ness currently has two separate garden spaces. Whilst one of them - serving ward two - is well-established and full of mature plants and flowers, the smaller garden - serving ward one - is looking a bit tired.

“This new project will work with the local community to revitalise the smaller garden, making it a more welcoming space for patients and their visitors to enjoy.”

The entrance at Bo'ness Hospital, Dean Road.

Maria Ford from Bo’net said plans are being developed in consultation with hospital residents and staff.

She said: “There are a mix of patients within Bo’ness Hospital. Some have dementia and others are frail. We’ll be working closely with staff, residents and their families to finalise ideas for the transformation.

“As well as planting flowers, there are already proposals to grow fruit and vegetables in the garden, which in turn will lead to donations to the local foodbank. I’m excited to see what develops on site.”

The Life Changes Trust is a Scottish charity supporting the empowerment and inclusion of people living with dementia and their unpaid carers.

Irene Martin, the clinical nurse manager responsible for Bo’ness Hospital, said: “The Life Changes Trust award is very welcome and will make a real difference to people living at Bo’ness Hospital.”

She also paid tribute to Bo’net – the Bo’ness Networking Group – for driving the project forward.

“Maria and the team at Bo’net have been hugely enthusiastic about helping the hospital. It’s great that their enthusiasm has attracted much-needed funding to make this project a reality.”