Coronavirus hits West Lothian Council’s building services

Changes have been made to the delivery of West Lothian Council’s Building Services to ensure that essential tasks can still be completed.

All emergency housing repairs will continue. These include: A serious water pipe leak; no heating, no hot water; total failure of electrical supply; insecure property.

Customers are being asked to note these changes: No further appointments will be made for non-emergency housing repairs. Existing appointments made will be honoured where there is available resource and the tenant agrees to a visit; All housing capital major refurbishments and planned works will cease; Works to prepare void properties will continue towards completion to allow allocation.

The council will continue to follow the evolving guidance from Health Protection Scotland and the Scottish Government regarding Coronavirus to ensure essential services for local residents are maintained.

Good practices such as hand washing and increased cleaning remain the best advice, with council staff taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Head of Housing, Customer and Building Services, Ann Marie Carr said: “We are taking steps to ensure that essential services can continue to be delivered throughout the outbreak and put appropriate resources in place.

“We will continue to complete all planned and unscheduled emergency repairs as they develop. We would ask all customers to take note of the guidance and assess whether their repairs are essential and if it is appropriate to visit their home.

“Staff who are carrying out visits are taking all necessary precautions in accordance with national health guidance.

“The service will review their position on a daily basis and we will keep our staff and local residents informed regarding changes to services as the situation and guidance changes.”

Further changes to services may be required as guidance changes and if the number of staff unable to work increases, to ensure resource are prioritised to areas of greatest need.

If you are a council tenant and require an emergency repair to your property please call 01506 280000.