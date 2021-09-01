Almost half of West Lothian's 16 and 17 year olds have received their first Covid jab

Stock photo. PA

Young people aged 16 and 17 were invited to register their interest online from the start of August and were sent an appointment. Drop-in clinics are also available.

Head of education James Cameron told a meeting of the Education Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel: “First data we have is every encouraging.”

Councillor Andrew Miller (SNP), asked: “Are we playing any part in sign-posting where they should go to register interest?” Mr Cameron said a social media campaign was launched and parents/ carers were emailed.

With 40 per cent of 16 and 17 year-olds now vaccinated.

In line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), teenagers are offered a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.