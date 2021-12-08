Local vaccination figures one year on

Stock picture Michael Gillen.

Since Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine dose on December 8 last year, 92 per cent of people in West Lothian aged 12 and over (145,553) have had at least one dose, with 84 per cent (132,000) having received two doses of the vaccine.

In the Falkirk Council area, the percentages are exactly the same, with 128,854 people receiving a vaccine, 117,963 of them having had two doses.

In the City of Edinburgh Council area, 87 per cent of those aged 12 and over have had a coronavirus vaccine, with 78 per cent having received two doses.