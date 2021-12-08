Local vaccination figures one year on
A year into the Covid vaccine rollout, the latest figures show that most of the local population has received at least one of the life-saving doses.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:00 am
Since Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine dose on December 8 last year, 92 per cent of people in West Lothian aged 12 and over (145,553) have had at least one dose, with 84 per cent (132,000) having received two doses of the vaccine.
In the Falkirk Council area, the percentages are exactly the same, with 128,854 people receiving a vaccine, 117,963 of them having had two doses.
In the City of Edinburgh Council area, 87 per cent of those aged 12 and over have had a coronavirus vaccine, with 78 per cent having received two doses.
Across the UK, 51 million people have had their first jab and more than 46 million have received a second dose.