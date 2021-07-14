Move to level 0 of Covid restrictions welcomed in West Lothian

Forth Valley Royal Hospital Intensive Care Unit has been at the front line of critical care of Covid patients since March 2020. Photo by Michael Gillen.

Moving to level 0 means that eight people from four households will be able to meet indoors and 10 people from four households in an indoor setting such as a pub or restaurant. 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors; up to 2,000 people can attend stadiums seated, 1,000 standing, with 400 people indoors. The limit on attendance at weddings and funerals has increased to 200.

International travellers arriving from amber list countries will not have to self-isolate if they have had two Covid vaccines, but the advice remains not to travel unless it is essential.

The First Minister also made it clear that face masks will continue to be mandatory in certain settings and are likely to be in the future.

Commenting, Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) said: “This is a welcome step in easing restrictions and returning to normality.

“This is our one last push towards normality, I am very grateful for the efforts of everyone in West Lothian to follow the rules and keep everyone safe.

“To get us over the line we need to continue to follow the rules and, if you have not already, get vaccinated.

"There is a walk-in centre set up here for anyone who has not yet had a first dose or if you have waited eight or more weeks for your second dose.

“Vaccination is our route out of the pandemic and we are in a race between the virus and the vaccine and we cannot allow the virus to get ahead.

“I would urge everyone to follow the rules laid out in the First Minister’s statement to ensure we can move to a greater sense of normality on the Scottish Government’s route map on August 9.”

City of Edinburgh Council Depute Leader Cammy Day (Lab) said: “It’s very good news that case numbers appear to be falling now but there’s no getting away from the fact they remain uncomfortably high in the city and we have to take action to mitigate the spread.

"I think residents will share our view that it’s right to go for a more cautious reopening on July 19 so that we can enjoy greater freedoms - but not at a pace which puts our road to recovery at further risk.”

He added: “As a council we’re making good progress on reopening our services. More and more libraries are now open again and from yesterday we began reopening community centres on a phased basis so that youth work and community activities for adults can get up and running once more.