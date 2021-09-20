NHS Lothian launches Bathgate drop-in clinic for 12 to 15-year-olds today

Stock photo by John Devlin.

The mass vaccination centre at Pyramids Business Park opened its doors to young people today (Monday), along with centres in Edinburgh and Midlothian, as part of the latest phase of the national vaccination programme.

Pat Wynne, director of nursing for primary and community care, NHS Lothian said: “We are delighted to offer drop-in clinics for young people aged 12-15 These clinics will enable young people to attend, without a prior appointment to receive their vaccination.”

Young people do not need to be registered with a GP to attend, however it is requested that they are accompanied by their parent or guardian.

More information at https://www.nhsinform.scot/12to15.