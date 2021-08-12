NHS Lothian partnership means you can grab a jab, while picking up a designer bargain

Livingston Designer Outlet. Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Available until August 31, the pop-up clinic will offer visitors the opportunity to pick up their first or second dose of the Covid vaccine (provided the first dose was received eight weeks before) while enjoying the designer bargains, leisure facilities and dining options that the centre has to offer.

The special pop-up will offer all three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca - meaning that it is open to all people age 16 and over, with no appointment being required.

Professor Alex McMahon, executive director for nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare professionals, NHS Lothian said: “We are committed to ensuring that it is as easy as possible for people to pick up their Covid vaccination, which is why partnerships like this, which enable us to bring our vaccination programme into the heart of our communities are so important.

“We are really pleased to have teamed up with Livingston Designer Outlet and are grateful to them for providing this space for such a prominent drop-in clinic.”

The clinic opened for business on Wednesday and will run until Tuesday, August 31 and is available from 9am-6pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9am-7pm on a Thursday and 10am-6pm on a Sunday.

Karen Stewart, centre manager, Livingston Designer Outlet said: “Whether you are enjoying a shopping day, a spot of crazy golf or a bite to eat, we urge all those who still require either their first or second dose of the vaccine to visit the drop-in clinic."

She added: “We are delighted to support NHS Lothian’s vaccination programme.

"Following the first day of opening we have been encouraged by the response from our guests, many of whom have remarked on how easy and convenient the location is for them.”

This is the latest in a series of similar ventures by NHS Lothian which has seen pop-up clinics visit a range of locations all at the heart of our communities.

This has included a series of pop-ups at the Hibs, Hearts and Livingston football stadiums, clinics at Musselburgh racecourse and a range of clinics at busy retail areas across Edinburgh, West Lothian and Midlothian.

In addition, a series of mobile clinics have been situated in prime locations to try and attract those people heading out for dinner, drinks or a night on the town.

Professor McMahon added, “We have already had huge successes when we took our vaccination bus to shopping centres and large venues with lots of people coming forward for vaccination. I urge anyone who has yet to receive their vaccine, or who now needs their second dose to come along.”