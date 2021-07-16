Varying Covid vaccine rates for West Lothian, Falkirk and Edinburgh council areas

Stock Picture Michael Gillen.

Nearly three-quarters of people in Falkirk have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Public Health Scotland data shows 91,887 people Falkirk had received both jabs by July 14. That was up 6,345 compared to the previous week.

It means 71 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Falkirk have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 117,533 people in Falkirk received a first dose of the vaccine – 91 per cent of the over 18s.

Two-thirds of people in West Lothian have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 95,066 people fully vaccinated by July 14. That was up 3,850 compared to the previous week.

It means 66 per cent of people aged 18 and over in West Lothian have now received two doses.

A total of 130,600 people in West Lothian received a first dose of the vaccine – 91 per cent of the over 18s.

More than half of people in Edinburgh (226,416) have received two doses, up 7,238 in the past week.

It means 52 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Edinburgh have now received two doses.

The data also shows a total of 358,622 people in Edinburgh received a first dose of the vaccine – 82 per cent of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.9 million people had received both jabs of a coronavirus vaccine by July 14, 66 per cent of the population.

That was an increase of 98,900 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.9 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 89 per cent of the population.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8, with doses given first to care home staff and residents, frontline health workers and the older age groups.