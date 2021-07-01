Covid-19 Vaccine Self-registration Portal for all
Anyone aged 18 and over in NHS Forth Valley who has not received a first Covid vaccination appointment or has missed their first dose for any reason is being invited to self-register for an appointment.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:00 am
The portal, which opened on Monday, will remain live until this initial vaccination programme ends in September 2021.
Those who sign up will receive a text or email with details of their appointment which they can change if the time or location is unsuitable.
Jillian Taylor, NHS Forth Valley said: "With new variants in circulation, it’s really important that people get the vaccine to protect themselves, help get us out of this pandemic and back to the things we’ve all missed.”