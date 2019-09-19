Cyclists stop off at Hopetoun on Ride Across Britain

More than 1000 cyclists made camp at the Hopetoun Estate near South Queensferry last week during the Deloitte Ride Across Britain.

Participants set off from Land’s End on September 7 with the aim of being at the finish line in John O’Groats nine days later.

In total the athletes cycled 980 miles; over 100 miles each day and some days sat for more than 12 hours in the saddle.

They arrived at the Hopetoun Estate base camp at the conclusion of stage six lastThursday (September 12) having ridden across the border from Carlisle that day.

This involved a journey of 114.4 miles and an ascent of 4,506 ft, but was well worth it as they were greeted with breathtaking views of the Lowther Hills, the River Clyde and the iconic Forth Bridge.

After a well-earned rest, they were up early the next morning to cross the Forth Road Bridge on the way north to Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, some 111 miles away.